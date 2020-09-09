University of Illinois Springfield down 3%

The university only lost 20 undergraduate students, 2,654 students this fall compared to 2,674 in 2019. The number of graduate students decreased from 1,601 in 2019 to 1,492 in 2020.

More students are coming from in-state, though. A total of 3,243 students are Illinois residents or 78.2 percent of the student body, compared to 76.6 percent of enrollment in 2019.

The total number of credit hours taken by UIS students is down 1.2 percent from last fall.

"With the concern of COVID-19 and some students talking about taking a gap year, these numbers are better than we had expected," said Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney, who came to UIS in July after the retirement of Chancellor Susan Koch.

"We're all engaged and challenged by the greatest health threat in 100 years and our enrollment hardly went down. I respect any decision anybody makes these days about what they do with their time and how they stay safe in the middle of COVID-19. The students are really willing to continue their education. I admire that. That takes courage and grit and that's how I look at that."

Many students, Whitney said, did wait until the summer months to make their decision about college.