University of Illinois Springfield interim chancellor takes reigns amid pandemic

She also hopes to complete the university's Reaching Stellar fundraising campaign, which launched in 2017 with the goal of raising $40 million for scholarships, academic programs and facilities upkeep.

As of May, the university had already raised about 89% of its goal.

Whitney said she would work to continue implementing the university's strategic plan, secure a new collective bargaining agreement with university faculty and reach out to the Springfield community as Koch did.

She will also continue the push for the development of the Springfield Innovation Center, which will be the first hub of the Illinois Innovation Network.

The Springfield space, which is expected to be built somewhere downtown, will connect with hubs across the state and the flagship Discovery Partners Institute to be built in Chicago.

The goal of the U of I system-led initiative is to accelerate economic growth statewide through research and innovation.

A nationwide search for a permanent chancellor is expected to begin later this year. Whitney's appointment is for one year or until a permanent chancellor is named.

Yet even on borrowed time, Whitney said don't expect her to be a caretaker chancellor.

"This year is going to be a very busy year, it's going to be one with unprecedented existential threats that we will respond to," Whitney said. "And it's a year though, because of that, to take stock, and to advance on what we do really well, and to be clear that we always need to innovate, create and improve. So I would say, hang on, it's gonna be a busy year."

