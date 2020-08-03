University of Illinois will require 2 COVID-19 tests weekly for students and faculty with in-person classes at Urbana-Champaign campus

Though numbers are not finalized, Kaler said the school estimates there will be anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 fewer students on campus this fall compared to a regular semester. Fall 2019 enrollment at UIUC, the state’s largest university, reached nearly 52,000 students.

Kaler said she expects residence halls to house 8,300 students in the fall, about 700 less than usual. Students opting to live on campus do not need to live in single dorm rooms but had the option to request it.

The school said it will work with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on contact tracing for any cases linked to the university.

Additionally, students and staff will need to complete an online COVID-19 safety training before the start of classes and wear face masks while in public settings on campus.

Following the lead of other colleges that shifted the last few weeks of classes to online only, UIUC said Monday that final exams and instruction will be provided remotely after Nov. 20. The move is meant to limit travel to and from campus following the Thanksgiving break.

Students won’t be charged for lodging if they vacate their dorms for the final weeks of the semester, though some rooms will be available for students who continue to need housing.