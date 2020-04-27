Updated: 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on the latest developments with coronavirus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease across the state, including the following 50 additional deaths.
The governor said 23% of the state total ventilator inventory is in use by COVID-19 patients. He also talked about downstate infection rates.
"I want to stop and take a moment now to address those who think that coronavirus is just a Chicago or a Cook County problem and that downstate Illinois is immune or doesn't need restrictions. Folks, that's just not how this virus operates," he said.
He said two of the top five counties by infection rate — Jasper and Randolph — are downstate. Jasper and Monroe counties have the top two rates of death per capita, he said.
"When these factors are taken into account, the overall picture around COVID-19 in Illinois is quite different than many have assumed," Pritzker said. "Yes, in terms of total case numbers and total lives lost Cook and the Collar Counties constitute the largest segment of COVID-19 known presence in Illinois. That’s indisputable. But it would be doing a massive disservice to our downstate residents if we governed only by raw numbers, no matter where you live."
WATCH LIVE HERE
The additional deaths are:
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
Illinois repeals controversial worker’s compensation rule that presumed front-line workers with COVID-19 got it on the job
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Brittany Brackney
Scott May
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Rhonda Houk
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Ryan Bliss
Pamela Martin
Allie Adair
Jim Walters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.