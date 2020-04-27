You are the owner of this article.
Updated: 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday
Updated: 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday

Pritzker on Monday
PROVIDED

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on the latest developments with coronavirus in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease across the state, including the following 50 additional deaths.

The governor said 23% of the state total ventilator inventory is in use by COVID-19 patients. He also talked about downstate infection rates.

"I want to stop and take a moment now to address those who think that coronavirus is just a Chicago or a Cook County problem and that downstate Illinois is immune or doesn't need restrictions. Folks, that's just not how this virus operates," he said. 

He said two of the top five counties by infection rate — Jasper and Randolph — are downstate. Jasper and Monroe counties have the top two rates of death per capita, he said. 

"When these factors are taken into account, the overall picture around COVID-19 in Illinois is quite different than many have assumed," Pritzker said. "Yes, in terms of total case numbers and total lives lost Cook and the Collar Counties constitute the largest segment of COVID-19 known presence in Illinois. That’s indisputable. But it would be doing a massive disservice to our downstate residents if we governed only by raw numbers, no matter where you live."

WATCH LIVE HERE 

The additional deaths are:

- Boone County: 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628. 

