Virus cancels a wedding twice, but for these Illinois doctors, duty calls

“Watching a patient deteriorate on imaging is heartbreaking,” Fergus says.

So having a wedding, or two, pulled out from under them is not the worst thing.

“Of course, it’s upsetting. Like every other person in the world, I’ve thought about my wedding forever,” Singer says. “But there are bigger things going on.”

Fergus and Singer are used to uncertainty and having to adapt on the fly. Both landing residencies in Chicago was a huge positive for their relationship.

“We don’t know what to do about our wedding. We’ve been putting off a lot of things for our careers,” Fergus says. “The thing we struggle with most is the level of uncertainty.”

Fergus grew up in Southern California and still hasn’t embraced Chicago winters, so the couple wanted a wedding in the spring, or maybe summer. Now they’ve scheduled it for Sept. 5, 2021.

“What the world looks like in September of 2021 will be our new normal. We are getting married on Sept. 5,” Singer figures. If that means a smaller crowd, bridesmaids in matching face masks and virtual hugs from 6 feet away, so be it.