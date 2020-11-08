Voters approved the creation of a new town in southwestern Illinois. Now what happens?

Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed said she's working on plans to inform her constituents about how the merger will affect them. She said she's hoping to have timeline for those plans the week of Nov. 8.

"We actually didn't have a date set for that because we needed to get past the election," Reed said Thursday. "I'm certain that by next week, we'll be putting a plan together and a timetable and I have to try to do that with every city. It's going to be a little easier for Cahokia because they just have to add "Heights" [to the end of its name].

"We have to change. Our zip codes will probably not change, but we have post offices and things like that that have to change. And we have businesses that rely on location and they'll have to change, so it's everything."

"You have to change all of that, eventually. I don't see it happening overnight, so there has to be a plan to continue to speak with people and help them lead and answer their questions and relieve their fears. I look forward to that."

McCall Sr. said he hopes the consolidation plan can eventually become an example for other communities in the state that are suffering financially and losing population.