'Wake-up call' led to Illinois officials' focus on election security

Since then, he said, "Illinois has been in many ways a model for some of the other states," through transparency about the problem that occurred and about security steps the state has taken.

Experts with the state's Cyber Navigator program and Department of Innovation and Technology have worked with all 108 election authorities to protect the system's integrity. The program has a staff of 10.

"They can conduct risk assessments of the offices," Dietrich said. "They can identify hardware that needs to be updated or software that an authority might need."

The state added about $800,000 to a $13.2 million federal grant in 2018 and used part of it to create the program. In December, the state received authorization for a new $14.8 million federal grant but must provide a 20 percent match before spending the funds. Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed 2021 fiscal budget, which begins in July, includes $3 million for that match.

Other steps taken since the 2016 breach include software upgrades, addition of cybersecurity staff, and work with national organizations and other Illinois state agencies that fight computer attacks.