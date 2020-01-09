Want to be a 'budtender'? What it takes to work in an Illinois marijuana dispensary.

BELLEVILLE — As dispensaries across the state keep a close eye not only on the supply of their marijuana products but also their workforce to meet the demand from recreational weed customers, they may begin looking for new "budtenders" to apply.

Some dispensaries in the state, including in Chicago and Champaign, had to close for a day this week to give their staff a break because of a shortage of state-approved employees available to handle transactions.

One company, Illinois Supply and Provisions, continues to increase staffing "where it makes sense to help meet the demands of the growing market," according to Chris McCloud, a company spokesman. It has stores in Springfield and in Collinsville, where it is operating under its old name as a medical marijuana dispensary, HCI Alternatives.

The Collinsville location is the Metro East's only recreational weed dispensary for now. Up to four will be allowed in the region eventually. Illinois Supply and Provisions, for instance, has said it is planning to open another store in Fairview Heights later this year.

If you want to work in a dispensary, here's what you need to know.

What is the process to become a budtender?