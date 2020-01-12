OGLESBY — Although it is increasingly common to see a bald eagle in Central Illinois throughout the year, winter is the best time to see them in great numbers in the state — and several festivals are scheduled to help people not only observe the magnificent birds but learn about them, too.

The annual Bald Eagle Watch organized by the Illinois Audubon Society at Starved Rock State Park will take place Jan. 25 and 26. Activities are scheduled at Starved Rock Lodge, the state park visitor center and across the Illinois River at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center adjacent to the lock and dam.

The Illinois Raptor Center, based in Decatur, also takes part in the event, presenting a live bald eagle at a free program in the Starved Rock Lodge. The Illinois Birds of Prey program is at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

An average of 3,500 people attend the Bald Eagle Watch, according to Jo Fessett, assistant to the executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society.

“People love eagles,” said Fessett. “There’s such an aura of ‘wow, an eagle’ even though their comeback has been so strong. ... For a while they were so threatened.”

In 1963, barely 400 nesting pairs of eagles could be found in the contiguous United States. But efforts such as habitat protection and the banning of DDT helped them rebound.

The first time the society sponsored Bald Eagle Watch at Starved Rock was 1999, only five years after the status of bald eagles was changed from “endangered” to “threatened.”

The number of active eagle nests in Illinois has grown from about 100 in 2007, when the birds were taken off the “threatened” list, to an estimated 300 to 350 last year, according to an ornithologist with the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois.

The presence of the Starved Rock dam — and others around Illinois — is a key reason why eagles flock to Illinois in winter. The turbulent waters around the dams remain unfrozen even in the coldest of winters and fish stunned while flowing through the open gates on the dams are a relatively easy catch for the eagles. Plus, trees on nearby islands give eagles a great vantage point.

The colder the winter and more frozen the lakes and rivers are, the greater the number of eagles that will be concentrated at the dams, not only along the Illinois River but also on the Rock, Fox and Mississippi rivers.

“If you’re not suffering, you’re not seeing a lot of eagles,” Fessett said with a laugh.

Starved Rock is about 110 miles north of Decatur.

Good places to watch for eagles include the top of Starved Rock, the wall along the Illinois River at the park and the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center by the lock. You can see birds from those locations on just about any winter day, but spotting scopes will be set up during Bald Eagle Watch to give you a much better view and volunteers will be there to help answer questions.

Rather than moving your car from site to site, pay $2 for an all-day ticket on the trolley that will run among the lodge, park visitors center and Illinois Waterway Visitor Center. Just be sure to allow adequate time for travel between the locations as the trolleys can get crowded and you might need to wait for a second one.

Another celebration is Fulton-Mason Eagle Day on Feb. 1, in Havana and Lewistown.

Havana, on the Illinois River, is about 75 miles northwest of Decatur. Activities will be at the Havana Park District Nature Center, 416 N. Schrader St., Havana, and the district's Chester Center, 200 S. McKinley St., Havana.

Nearby Dickson Mounds Museum, 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown, will have a live bird program, exhibits, arts and crafts and science activities.

Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton has eagle watching programs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. several days through March 6. Make required reservations by calling the park’s visitor center at 618-786-3323.

“We stop and get out to look with a spotting scope” where there’s a good view and a safe place to stop, said Randy Holbrook of Pere Marquette State Park.

“In a good year, we’ll see better than 100 (eagles) in a day,” said Holbrook. “The last week of January and the first week of February are usually the best.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

