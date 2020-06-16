You are the owner of this article.
Warmer weather is coming to Central Illinois. Here's the latest projection.
Warmer weather is coming to Central Illinois. Here's the latest projection.

LINCOLN — Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are expected to finish out the week, with showers and thunderstorms moving in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service says temperatures Thursday will be sunny and reach a high of 90 degrees, then increase to a high of 94 degrees and mostly sunny skies Friday. Winds described as "calm" and "light" are expected through the days. 

Rain will arrive Friday evening and transition into Saturday, which will have a high of 91 degrees and 40-50% of showers and thunderstorms through the day and overnight, according to the weather service.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will remain on Sunday and continue through Monday, also bringing temperatures back down to the mid-80s. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

