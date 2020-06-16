Warmer weather is coming to Central Illinois. Here's the latest projection.

×
LINCOLN — Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are expected to finish out the week, with showers and thunderstorms moving in over the weekend,
according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service says temperatures Thursday will be sunny and reach a high of 90 degrees, then increase to a high of 94 degrees and mostly sunny skies Friday. Winds described as "calm" and "light" are expected through the days.
Rain will arrive Friday evening and transition into Saturday, which will have a high of 91 degrees and 40-50% of showers and thunderstorms through the day and overnight, according to the weather service.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will remain on Sunday and continue through Monday, also bringing temperatures back down to the mid-80s.
Keeping Fido cool: Hot weather safety tips for pets
Visit the vet
A visit to the veterinarian for a check-up is a must. Make sure your pets get tested for heartworm if they aren't on year-round preventive medication. Do parasites bug your animal companions? Ask your doctor to recommend a safe flea and tick control program.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Made in the shade
Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it's hot outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful to not over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it's extremely hot.
Lapping water from the fountain
Motionshooter
Know the warning signs
Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. They can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees. Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
GlobalP
No parking!
Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. "On a hot day, a parked car can become a furnace in no time-even with the windows open-which could lead to fatal heat stroke," says Dr. Louise Murray, vice president of the ASPCA Animal Hospital. Also, leaving pets unattended in cars in extreme weather is illegal in some states.
Elenathewise
Make a safe spalsh
Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool — not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals that could cause stomach upset.
Big Cheese Photo
Screen test
"During warmer months, the ASPCA sees an increase in injured animals as a result of High-Rise Syndrome, which occurs when pets — mostly cats — fall out of windows or doors and are seriously or fatally injured," says Dr. Murray. "Pet owners need to know that this is completely preventable if they take simple precautions." Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.
luistoporowicz
Warm weather style
Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog: The layers of dogs' coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. And be sure that any sunscreen or insect repellent product you use on your pets is labeled specifically for use on animals.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Street smarts
When the temperature is very high, don't let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close the ground, your pooch's body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.
damedeeso
Avoid chemicals
Commonly used flea and tick products, rodenticides (mouse and rat baits), and lawn and garden insecticides can be harmful to cats and dogs if ingested, so keep them out of reach. When walking your dog, steer clear of areas that you suspect have been sprayed with insecticides or other chemicals. Keep citronella candles, oil products and insect coils out of pets' reach as well. Call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 if you suspect your animal has ingested a poisonous substance.
NinaMalyna
Party animals
Taking Fido to a backyard barbeque or party? Remember that the food and drink offered to guests may be poisonous to pets. Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression and comas. Similarly, remember that the snacks enjoyed by your human friends should not be a treat for your pet; any change of diet, even for one meal, may give your dog or cat severe digestive ailments. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with the sweetener xylitol.
Thomas Jackson
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
