WATCH LIVE: 986 new cases of coronavirus, 42 additional deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO — The state health department on Wednesday reported 986 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois and 42 additional deaths.
They are:
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Officials are delivering an update on the coronavirus outbreak.
WATCH HERE LIVE
Experts warned that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even if social distancing guidelines are maintained. America now has more than 4,000 dead from the outbreak.
Tuesday had the highest number of daily deaths reported since the outbreak began, at 26.
Pritzker on Tuesday extended the statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, in line with the federal government’s latest recommendations. The governor’s order will also keep schools closed until the end of the month.
Pritzker’s order went into effect March 21. It requires people to stay at home as much as possible, with a number of exceptions. The order was set to expire after April 7.
On Wednesday alone, three more states — Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — added or expanded their stay-at-home orders.
President Donald Trump has resisted calls to issue a national stay-at-home order.
More than 272 million people live in the 38 states where governors have declared statewide shelter-in-place orders or have recommended that residents stay home. In other states — places like Iowa, Nebraska and Georgia, among others — governors have resisted state-level decisions, but some localities have declared residents should stay at home. Those types of local orders cover Atlanta, St. Louis and Oklahoma City, along with dozens of other counties and cities.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Illinois might have 19,000 COVID-19 cases about a week from now, according to one analysis. But it could have been worse.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.