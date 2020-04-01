WATCH LIVE: 986 new cases of coronavirus, 42 additional deaths in Illinois

Tuesday had the highest number of daily deaths reported since the outbreak began, at 26.

Pritzker on Tuesday extended the statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, in line with the federal government’s latest recommendations. The governor’s order will also keep schools closed until the end of the month.

Pritzker’s order went into effect March 21. It requires people to stay at home as much as possible, with a number of exceptions. The order was set to expire after April 7.

On Wednesday alone, three more states — Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — added or expanded their stay-at-home orders.

President Donald Trump has resisted calls to issue a national stay-at-home order.