Watch now: 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, officials say

State health officials on Thursday announced 1,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories had reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23 –July 29 is 3.8%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County:1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s