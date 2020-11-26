Watch now: $10,000 offered for information on shooting of ‘innocent little boy’ in his Chicago home

A gunman opened fire from an SUV driving by the yellow brick four-flat where the boy and his family have been living for about five years.

Video released by police showed the SUV circling the block several times before a gunman in dark clothes crawls out of the front passenger window and opens fire across the roof.

The gunman starts to get back in, but leans out again and fires some more, according to the video.

“The video is out there, but we are asking for the public’s help,” Deenihan said.

Though the assailant or assailants shot at the building housing the little boy, the bullets were not meant for him or his family, according to police .

“There are four separate apartment units. We do not believe that the offenders were shooting at this child’s apartment,” Deenihan told a reporter. “They were targeting somebody else.”

Two days after the attack, Williams, 40, was reached at the hospital, where he was at Clareon’s bedside. “They want his brain to rest,” said Williams. “Once the swelling goes down, there’s a little hope. … He’s doing better. He’s hanging on.”

Clareon was going to begin kindergarten this year but had to pause because of the pandemic.