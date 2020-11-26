 Skip to main content
Watch now: $10,000 offered for information on shooting of 'innocent little boy' in his Chicago home
Watch now: $10,000 offered for information on shooting of ‘innocent little boy’ in his Chicago home

Chicago police huddled with community leaders and pleaded with the public to help detectives solve the case of a little boy who is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while playing inside his own home earlier this month.

“Today he is still in extremely critical condition,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday, during a news conference at police headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., where the Office of Community Policing’s Glen Brooks and Early Walker, of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, also spoke.

On Thanksgiving, the boy’s father, Clarence Williams, said his 5-year-old son, Clareon, is hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital and is unable to talk but can squeeze his father’s hand to lshow that “he hears us.” His eyes have been open. “He is stable,” Williams said.

Clareon is breathing on his own and moves around sometimes and tries to take the bandages off his head.

“It’s not going to be a speedy recovery,” Williams said. “He’s going to pull through this.”

A graphic video that was circulated shortly after the 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 attack in the 200 block of West 115th Street in the Far South Side’s Roseland neighborhood will be rereleased, Deenihan said, but police need more.

Detectives “really need the community’s help to solve this case,” Deenihan said.

A gunman opened fire from an SUV driving by the yellow brick four-flat where the boy and his family have been living for about five years.

Video released by police showed the SUV circling the block several times before a gunman in dark clothes crawls out of the front passenger window and opens fire across the roof.

The gunman starts to get back in, but leans out again and fires some more, according to the video.

“The video is out there, but we are asking for the public’s help,” Deenihan said.

Though the assailant or assailants shot at the building housing the little boy, the bullets were not meant for him or his family, according to police .

“There are four separate apartment units. We do not believe that the offenders were shooting at this child’s apartment,” Deenihan told a reporter. “They were targeting somebody else.”

Two days after the attack, Williams, 40, was reached at the hospital, where he was at Clareon’s bedside. “They want his brain to rest,” said Williams. “Once the swelling goes down, there’s a little hope. … He’s doing better. He’s hanging on.”

Clareon was going to begin kindergarten this year but had to pause because of the pandemic.

The night of the shooting, he was sitting next to his father, playing a game with his father on an iPad, police and his father said.

“We were sitting on the couch. I was on my iPad. He loves iPads too. Someone fired through the window,” Williams said.

Business owner Early Walker, of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, announced a $10,000 reward and begged the public to call authorities if they have any information.

“There’s someone who knows who that shooter is,” Walker said.

“Here it is, on the brink of Thanksgiving. … There’s one less family member at the table this year. He’s 5 years old,” Walker said. “That makes no sense.’'

Walker said the boy is fighting for his life.

“It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and his family is praying and hoping the child survives the night,” Walker said.

“If you are the shooter and you’re watching this: Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.

Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.

May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith

  • 0

On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …

April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…

May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler

May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler

  • 0

On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …

July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female

July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female

  • 0

On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…

August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki

August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki

  • 0

On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…

June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown

June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown

  • 0

On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…

August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis

August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis

  • 0

On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …

August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen

  • 0

Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…

November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros

November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros

  • 0

The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…

April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male

April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…

June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner

June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner

  • 0

Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…

March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik

March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik

  • 0

On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …

+2
May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male

May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…

July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton

July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton

  • 0

On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…

November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor

November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor

  • 0

LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…

January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male

January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…

April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery

April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery

  • 0

On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…

January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse

January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse

  • 0

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell

Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell

  • 0

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore

June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore

  • 0

On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …

