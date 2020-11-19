Watch now: 168 coronavirus deaths reported in Illinois, highest one-day total since mid-May

Illinois public health officials reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the most in a single day since the height of the disease’s spring surge in mid-May.

With the latests fatalities, the state is now averaging 101 deaths per day over the past week, reaching a triple-digit average for the first time since May 20. Thursday’s death toll was the third-highest since the pandemic began, behind 192 fatalities reported May 13 and 176 on May 5.

In all, there have been 11,178 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials also reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, a huge spike from the 8,922 cases reported a day earlier and the second-highest daily count after the 15,415 reported last Friday. Over the past week, the state has averaged 12,120 daily cases. Overall, there have been 621,383 cases statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}