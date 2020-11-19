Watch now: 168 coronavirus deaths reported in Illinois, highest one-day total since mid-May

Illinois public health officials reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the most in a single day since the height of the disease’s spring surge in mid-May.
With the latests fatalities, the state is now averaging 101 deaths per day over the past week, reaching a triple-digit average for the first time since May 20. Thursday’s death toll was the third-highest since the pandemic began, behind 192 fatalities reported May 13 and 176 on May 5.
In all, there have been 11,178 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials also reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, a huge spike from the 8,922 cases reported a day earlier and the second-highest daily count after the 15,415 reported last Friday. Over the past week, the state has averaged 12,120 daily cases. Overall, there have been 621,383 cases statewide.
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 surpassed 6,000 for the first time as of Wednesday night, just eight days after hospitalizations first exceeded 5,000. Of the 6,037 patients in the hospital Wednesday night, 1,192 were in intensive care and 587 were on ventilators. All three of those figures are on the upswing.
The high numbers come a day before new restrictions take effect statewide aimed at slowing the aggressive fall resurgence of the coronavirus.
Beginning Friday, most retail stores will be limited to 25% capacity, down from the current 50%, with an exception for traditional grocery stores and pharmacies. That’s just one of a host of new rules that also cover fitness centers, hotels, manufacturing plants and other industries.
In one of the few positive signs in recent days, the growth in new cases as a share of total tests appears to have slowed after surging throughout October and early November. The statewide case positivity rate averaged 12% for the week ending Wednesday, down from a high of 13.2% six days earlier. For the week ending Oct. 1, the seven-day average was 3.4%.
