Watch now: 18 new COVID deaths reported statewide Monday; positivity rate at 3.8%

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.
The following 18 additional confirmed deaths also were reported:
- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 50s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Other data released Monday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 172,655 cases, including 7,416 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20 –July 26 is 3.8%
- As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
