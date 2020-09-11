Watch now: 2,145 new cases of COVID reported in Illinois on Friday

Updated story ...
Speaking Friday morning at an unrelated news conference in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks comes as Illinois and the U.S. are grappling with “yet another tragedy” -- a pandemic that has killed more than 190,000 Americans, including 8,273 in Illinois. Nearly 3,000 died in the 9/11 attacks.
“I believe the lessons of community and of resilience that echoed through the United States in the aftermath of 9/11 ought to guide us today as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritzker said.
The state is now reporting 257,788 known cases of coronavirus in Illinois throughout the course of the pandemic.
Lake County, which was on last week’s warning list leading into the holiday weekend, was removed from this week’s group.
In addition to DuPage, the counties on the list are Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.
The statewide test positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 3.9%. The rate sat at 4.1% a month earlier, and was 2.9% as of July 10. Earlier this week, the statewide positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in more than a month.
Coronavirus cases that are connected to schools are also being reported, as public health officials have said for the past few weeks.
Asked at a news briefing Thursday at what level Pritzker would call for Illinois schools to fully return for in-person instruction across the state, he said, “It’s a lot lower than where we are now.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month students across that state could return to the classroom this fall with the low positivity rate there.
“The CDC have said that below 5% is something everybody should strive for, but with regard to what level at which we would just send every kid back to school, I don’t know what that number should be, but we’re a long way from it,” Pritzker said this week. “We’ll be looking at what number we ought to be looking at, but there’s no region that’s even close, though, to where New York is.”
Public health officials said cases have been tied to college parties, bars, weddings and travel to neighboring states, while “general transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”
Public health officials also blamed a lack of local enforcement in some areas of a statewide mask mandate for public settings, and some people refusing to participate in the contact tracing process or chalking up symptoms to allergies and waiting to get tested.
In determining which counties are at a “warning level,” the state Department of Public Health considers a range of factors, including the number of deaths, availability of intensive care beds, weekly hospital admissions and whether there are clusters of cases.
— Chicago Tribune
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,145 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. The recovery rate is at 96% statewide.
There also were 32 deaths reported:
• Coles County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Greene County: 1 male 60s
• Jersey County: 1 female 80s
• Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
• Peoria County: 1 female 90s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
• Wayne County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Other data:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 257,788 cases, including 8,273 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 4-10 is 3.9%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382
- As of last night, 1,619 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
Thirty counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Williamson.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
