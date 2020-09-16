Watch now: 37th COVID death reported in Macon County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man in his 80s is the latest Macon County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.

The death brings to 37 the number of residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic started in March. The Illinois Department of Public health also announced the deaths of a Christian County man in his 90s and a Jasper County man in his 70s.

They were among 20 deaths reported by the state on Tuesday, along with 1,466 new confirmed cases of the virus among 39,031 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate remained at 3.6 percent for the second straight Tuesday. At the end of Monday, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 373 in intensive care units and 144 on ventilators. Those were all slightly above pandemic lows and significant increases from the previous day.

In Macon County, there have been 1,262 confirmed cases. Of those 727 have been released from isolation, 487 are in home isolation and 11 are hospitalized.

In Shelby County, health officials said Tuesday that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Area residents wanting to be tested have another free option,