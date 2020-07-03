WATCH NOW: Chicago will rely largely on signs announcing self-quarantine for people from states seeing COVID-19 surge

Exceptions include essential workers, those coming here for medical treatment and those for whom “self-quarantine is not possible, practicable or advisable.” The order also does not apply to people who are at the airport for a connecting flight, or are driving through the city on their way elsewhere.

Violations could bring fines between $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000.

Even though the order won’t apply to people who travel to those states over the holiday weekend and return Sunday, Arwady still advised them to pay close attention to their health over the next 14 days

On Thursday, the United States set a single-day record for new cases for the sixth time in nine days, with more than 50,000 reported for the first time. That’s an 85% from two weeks ago, when many of the states on the quarantine list began opening up.

Arwady said she is committed to preventing a repeat of the more than 1,000 new cases per day Chicago saw in mid-May. Now, the city is under 200 cases a day and declining.