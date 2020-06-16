Watch now: Christopher Columbus statue taken down in St. Louis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. LOUIS — A statue of Christopher Columbus, erected in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis 140 years ago, was taken down Tuesday at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners.

The statue was at the east entrance to the park. It survived an attempt to remove it last September.

Work crews carefully brought the statue down before 8 a.m. and loaded it onto a truck.

"By taking this action, Tower Grove Park reaffirms its commitment to being a place of welcome, and to caring for the people's park in the best way possible," the Tower Grove Park's board said on its website Tuesday.

Tower Grove Park is public but its operation is overseen by the independent Board of Commissioners and not city government. About half of the park's budget comes from the city; the rest is from rentals, donations and other sources.

At the time the statue of Columbus was erected, "Its purpose was to celebrate the contributions of immigrants in this region," the board said.

"But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities," the board announced on social media.