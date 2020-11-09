Watch now: Cooler temps coming to Decatur region. Here's when. 🕶️

LINCOLN — Decatur residents soaking in the recent warm weather won't be able to much longer.

"It's just wonderful. I enjoy it," said 74-year-old Gertrud Hinton, while walking in Fairview Park on Monday.

The high hit 76 degrees, following a weekend of bright sun and warmth that sent people to patios and playgrounds.

The National Weather Service is projecting more fall-like weather starting Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. Tuesday is expected to have showers and a high of 74.

The service last month actually warned about the possibility of lower temperatures regionally because of a La Niña weather pattern. The climate phenomenon is expected to last into next year, affecting temperatures, precipitation and storm patterns across the world.

For now, unseasonably warm weather is being seen across the state. Chicago on Monday reached a record of the most consecutive days of warm weather in November.

