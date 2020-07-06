Watch now: COVID-19 deaths dip to lowest daily number since March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois declined significantly over the holiday weekend and into Monday, touching their lows since the state began reporting the figures daily in April.

There were 1,395 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday as the number remained below 1,400 for three days after spiking to 1,651 on Thursday.

Of those hospitalized at the end of Sunday, 321 were in intensive care unit beds, the second-lowest number reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health during the pandemic’s presence in Illinois. The 304 reported at the end of July 4 marked the lowest in one day.

Ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Sunday fell to 151 – the lowest IDPH has reported thus far.

The state also reported just six new COVID-19-related deaths each on Sunday and Monday, marking a low since March 25. That’s after death counts of 10 on Saturday and 17 on Friday.

Sundays and Mondays have had lower casualties reported by IDPH than the rest of the week throughout the pandemic, however, and IDPH warns in its daily releases that all data “are provisional and will change.”