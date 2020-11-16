Watch now: COVID-19 surges in Illinois: ‘We are in for a rough ride for the next 3 months’

“It's important for the community to understand that each of the hospitals is a safe place to come to,” he said. “I know early in the pandemic, some patients opted to stay home because of the fear that it wasn't safe at the hospital, but the hospitals have put a lot of things in place, including (personal protective equipment), hand washing stations, and visitor policies that does make it safe for patients to come.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, he said, as the positivity rate in Region 1 hovers around 20 percent, community members should avoid exposure to COVID-19 by staying in when possible, keeping distance from others, masking and washing hands.

Ruth Colby, president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, echoed Kulisz, noting that several hospital workers and nurses have had to quarantine because of virus exposure in the community.

“My message is that every time someone in the community does not wear a mask or observe the other safety precautions you've outlined, that creates the potential for a health care worker to contract COVID, and we're urging everyone in the community to please, please help us stem the growth of this disease, especially over the holidays,” she said.