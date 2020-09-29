Watch now: COVID-19 update: Northwest Illinois headed for more mitigations

Committee of top executives comes out against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment The Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, comprised of top executives of the region’s leading employers, said Tuesday it opposes …

Meanwhile, Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan saw a second straight day with a COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeding 8%, according to the most recent data for Saturday, Sept. 26, as it increased to 8.3%. Later Tuesday, the governor’s office announced the region would see increased mitigations starting Saturday, Oct. 3, due to the rising rate of spread.

“The concerning uptick in Region 1’s positivity – jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends – demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” Pritzker said in a news release.

The region includes the northwest part of the state from the Rockford area to the western edge of Illinois, including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

Added mitigations include closure of bars and restaurants to indoor services, while those facilities in the region must now close to outdoor service at 11 p.m. until mitigations are lifted.

Meetings, social events and gatherings will be limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity throughout the mitigation period, while party buses will not be allowed to operate. Gaming and casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be limited to 25% of capacity.