Watch now: Davis calls new House map 'a complete joke'

SPRINGFIELD — As expected, Illinois Democrats unveiled a congressional redistricting map Friday with a heavy partisan tilt — one that could yield the party as many as 14 of state's 17 congressional seats.

The state is one of just a handful where Democrats hold complete control of the redistricting process. This made the drawing of a favorable map a top priority with the national party needing shore up its fragile majority in the House.

On paper, the proposed map would accomplish this goal, creating 14 districts that voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Illinois' current delegation contains 13 Democrats and five Republicans, but the state will lose one congressional seat due to population loss.

However, national redistricting experts said the proposed map is not as strong as Democrats could have made it, leaving some Democratic incumbents open to Republican challenges during certain election cycles.

"This Dem 14D-3R gerrymander is both uglier and less effective than I'd have expected," said Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report, in a tweet.

The proposed map features several oddly-shaped districts, including the 15th district, which zags from near Effingham in southeastern Illinois to Freeport in the northwest corner.

The new 17th district maintains Rockford, Peoria and the Quad Cities, but also picks up Bloomington-Normal.

The 13th district maintains the urban cores of Champaign, Decatur and Springfield while picking up Democratic areas of Metro East, such as Alton, Belleville and East St. Louis.

Republicans Darin LaHood, of Peoria, and Mary Miller, of Oakland, were drawn into the same district while Davis, R-Taylorville, was drawn out of the 13th and into the 15th.

Davis, whose district is from the Indiana border to nearly Wisconsin, called new map and how it was compiled “a complete joke.”

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said in a statement: “Illinois Democrats, led by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have made it clear that they are willing to disenfranchise Illinois voters and break repeated campaign promises to do the bidding of Nancy Pelosi and DC power brokers. Call this new Illinois map the Nancy Pelosi Protection Plan.”

Kent Redfield, a retired political science professor at the University of Illinois Springfield, said that Democrats sought to consolidate downstate voters into five districts, three strong GOP seats and two more likely to support Democrats.

"In the broadest of terms, we're getting rid of (Rep. Adam) Kinzinger's district, we're leaving him without a home and then we're strengthening (Rep. Cheri) Bustos' old district and flipping (Rodney) Davis' district," Redfield said.

Redfield describes the shape of the new 15th and 16th Congressional districts as "basically leftovers" that serve as Republican vote sinks.

"I mean, this is a pure gerrymander, there's no attention to few communities of interest, regional kinds of things," he said.

The proposed map puts Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahan, in the same district was Rep. Marie Newman, D-LaGrange. The district would stretch from Chicago's southwest suburbs to the Illinois Valley.

Though it voted for Biden by six points, it would qualify as a "toss up" in next year's election, Wasserman said.

Frank Calabrese, an expert on Illinois redistricting, agreed that Kinzinger would be competitive in the new district.

"If I was Adam Kinzinger, I would run for this district," Calabrese said. "I'm not saying he would win, but it would likely be within a few points and if it's a Republican wave year, he could likely win."

State lawmakers are expected to consider the maps when they return to Springfield next week for their fall session.

