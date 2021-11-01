Watch now: Decatur City Council approves $465,183 more for watershed plan

DECATUR — Putting aside concerns over rising costs, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously to authorize spending on the next phase of a plan to manage the Lake Decatur Watershed.

The council approved a $465,183 amendment to a professional services agreement with Springfield-based Northwater Consulting, bringing the city's total investment in the firm to more than $950,000 since February 2020.

The mission? Planning and implementing a comprehensive strategy for improving water quality by preventing nutrient loading and the buildup of sediment in Lake Decatur, the primary source of drinking water for nearly 79,000 people and the main source for industrial customers like Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tate & Lyle.

A city commissioned report discussed in May found that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into the lake every year. And in order to protect the city's $92 million dredging investment, at least $20 million may be needed over the next six years. Still, some concerns arose over the continued rising cost of implementing the plan, which could continue for several years into the future.

Recommended for you…

"I recognize the importance of what we're trying to do, but this is getting really expensive really fast," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

The heavy expense was acknowledged, but the cost of doing nothing would be even more, a Northwater consultant and city staff concluded.

"Yes, it's expensive," said Jeff Boeckler of Northwater. "But we feel we are delivering results. The City Council has asked for a robust monitoring network. That is very costly for the equipment and labor to get set up and then manage."

The lake’s watershed stretches 925 square miles across parts of seven counties in east-central Illinois. This complicates the city's efforts as much of the effort relies upon buy-in from other stakeholders within the watershed, most notably farmers who use nitrates and phosphates to fertilize their crops.

In addition to setting up monitors for sedimentation and nutrients along key points of the watershed, the plan will include payments to farmers for implementing practices that reduce runoff, such as planting cover crops.

"I recommend this because I believe that what you want to avoid is having to do another $100- or $200-million dredging project some years in the future, not just because of the financial part of it, but because of the environmental costs," Wrighton said.

Asked by Councilman Dennis Cooper what will be lost if city reneged on its investment, Boeckler said the city would essentially be flying blind on nutrient runoff.

"What will be lost is a lot of work establishing the necessary partnerships to get work done outside of your jurisdictions, it would end the monitoring program — which you've made very large investments in — and it would set back your ability to reduce sediment and nitrates from entering the lake substantially," Boeckler said.

Boeckler said that a $150,000 state grant has already been secured to help pay for parts of the plan and that the firm would be applying for more on behalf of the city in the coming months.

Among them is a federal grant worth up to $10 million. The firm applied for it last year but did but did not receive it.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0