Watch now: Dine United offers perfect blend of community, business support

­­­­­DECATUR — Eating out can sometimes be viewed as a luxury. But when it supports local restaurants and the community, it can taste a whole lot better.

“Dining locally is something that we try and do to stay out of chains. But anytime you can help support the community and your fellow neighbor, you’ll always love that meal,” said David Martin, who was with some friends Wednesday at the Decatur Club. “I think Decatur has done a great job of bringing restaurants together and having people do that more often.”

The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is hosting its eighth Dine United fundraiser that serves the dual purpose of supporting local businesses and funding community programs.

Every year the United Way asks locally-owned restaurants to donate a portion of proceeds made during lunchtime, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., every Wednesday in September and October.

Proceeds go toward United Way’s Community Impact Fund which is invested into programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the 2-1-1 support line, said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing at United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois.

“Last year we still wanted to continue doing this and we didn’t really ask for donations because we knew it was a tough year,” Huffer said. “It’s still tough this year, but we do think that it’s important for people to get out and eat in the community.”

This year’s restaurants include:

Coffee Connection drive-thru, 2505 N. Main Street, and Coffee Connection inside Decatur Memorial Hospital, 2300 N. Edward St.

The Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave.

The Downtown Café, 217 N. Main St.

Lincoln Lounge, 121 N. Main St.

The Café at Richland Community College, 1 College Park

Bistro Five Thirty Seven (Tuesdays only), 1 College Park

The Beach House (Dinnertime only), 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive

Sloan’s Calzones, 190 N. Merchant St.

Tacos & Tequila, 285 E. Ash Ave.

“We’re excited to participate and we look forward to it every year,” said Jeff Ingle, manager of the Decatur Club. “It gives us a good opportunity to support the community as well as make new friends along the way.”

Ingle said the Decatur Club has participated in Dine United since it started in 2013 and uses the fundraiser as an opportunity to invite non-members – who are either past members or new to the community – for lunch at the club.

Ingle said he knows that United Way funnels a lot of resources into various organizations across Decatur and sees the fundraiser as a perfect way to support the ongoing effort while also treating yourself.

Brian Tucker, director of culinary arts at Richland Community College and chef from Bistro Five Thirty Seven, said this is the fourth year the student-operated restaurant has participated in Dine United

Tucker said he not only sees the fundraiser as an opportunity to give back to the community but also as a way to give more attention and experience to the culinary students through actual restaurant work.

“We’re here to support local restaurants because we’re training students to go out and work for them,” Tucker said. “We want to be a part of the community and to support things as important as United Way.”

