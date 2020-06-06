Watch now: From Illinois and around world, voices call for justice in George Floyd death

CHICAGO — The calls for justice and equality continued Saturday, from Illinois to Australia, over the death of George Floyd and police mistreatment.
Thousands marched through the streets of Chicago, chanting and waving signs to protest how Floyd was treated. The largest kicked off from a park on the city's near West Side where organizers urged protesters to remain peaceful before the crowd headed north.
They walked through the streets of nearby neighborhoods, chanting, carrying signs and occasionally kneeling silently. Overhead video showed the marchers filling the streets for several blocks.
"We have the first amendment right to gather peacefully in protest," organizer Dom Brown said. "We want justice for every black life brutally taken by police."
Elsewhere, tens of thousands streamed into the nation's capital and other major cities Saturday in another huge mobilization against police brutality, while Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown by mourners who waited hours for a glimpse of his golden coffin.
Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic before massive marches. Large protests also took place across the U.S. and overseas, including in London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, collectively producing perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd's death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis. He was 46.
The dozens of demonstrations capped a week of nearly constant protests that swelled beyond anything else the nation has seen in at least a generation. After frequent episodes of violence in the early stages following Floyd's death, the crowds in the U.S. shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days.
In the Metro East, about 300 protesters chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police” Saturday in Collinsville as they marched several miles through town. Protests also were held in Edwardsville and Rockford.
In Kirkwood, Missouri, also near St. Louis, a rally Saturday to condemn racial inequality attracted over 1,000 people. The march, organized by Kirkwood School District teachers who call themselves the "Kirkwood Teachers of Color," sought to promote unity and fight against police brutality and systemic racism.
"The purpose today is to walk peacefully," said Roberta McWoods, an organizer and retired educator. "Protests come in different ways, but as teachers ... we want to be models for our students on the form of protest that we would like them to see so that everyone can hear us. Today is about getting that message out and uniting with the world that we're all one."
Black Lives Matter Plaza
On a hot, humid day in Washington, throngs of protesters gathered at the Capitol, on the National Mall and in neighborhoods. Many groups headed toward the White House, which has been fortified with new fencing and extra security measures. The crowd erupted in applause as Mayor Muriel Bowser walked along the portion of 16th Street that she renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.
The demonstrations extended to Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida, west of Miami, where about 100 protesters gathered. The effort was organized by Latinos for Black Lives Matter.
In Raeford, North Carolina, a small town near Floyd's birthplace of Fayetteville, a long line of people formed outside a Free Will Baptist church, waiting to enter in small groups. At a private memorial service later in the day, mourners sang along with a choir. On display at the front of the chapel was a large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with an angel's wings and halo.
The line of people waiting to view the coffin included families with young children and teenagers. One young woman wore a green and gold graduation cap and gown as she walked beside her parents. Most people wore surgical masks or cloth face coverings.
When a hearse bearing Floyd's coffin arrived, chants of "Black Power," "George Floyd" and "No justice, no peace," echoed from beneath the covered entrance.
"It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my friends who are black," said Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. "It was a heavy hit, especially knowing that George Floyd was born near my hometown. It made me feel very vulnerable at first."
Two autopsies have found Floyd's death to be a homicide. Criminal charges have been brought against the officers.
Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably in regard to policing policies.
One of the Washington protesters, Pamela Reynolds, said she was seeking greater accountability for police.
"The laws are protecting them so I need to see to change with the laws and then that way they can actually get convicted because a charge is not a conviction," said the 37-year-old African American teacher.
Among the changes she's seeking is a federal ban on police chokeholds and a requirement for police to wear body cameras.
A call for police reforms
Some tangible steps have already been taken.
In Minneapolis, city officials have agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police and to require officers to try to stop any other officers they see using improper force. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's police-training program to stop teaching officers how to use a neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain.
Democrats in Congress are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms, which are expected to included changes to police-accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.
The House is expected to vote by month's end. With Democrats in the majority, the bills will almost certainly pass. The outcome in the Senate is less certain. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would look at the issues, but he has not endorsed any particular legislation.
In London, thousands of demonstrators endured cold rain to gather in Parliament Square, a traditional venue for protests. They knelt in silence and chanted Floyd's name before applauding his memory and then starting a march. Some clashes between protesters and police broke out near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In Paris, hundreds of people gathered at the Place de la Concorde in defiance of a police ban on large protests.
Like many of the protests held elsewhere, the ones in Chicago toward the end of the week were peaceful and police also reported fewer arrests related to unrest. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was hopeful that would continue through the weekend, but she kept a nightly curfew in effect.
City officials on Friday also announced closures of downtown highway ramps and roads, including a stretch of Lake Shore Drive.
The city also hired three private security firms to protect shops, grocery stores and pharmacies, particularly on the South and West sides, where police received numerous reports of vandalism and theft from businesses last weekend.
"The new guards are unarmed and solely in place to monitor activity on commercial corridors and notify the Chicago Police Department if any illegal activity occurs," Lightfoot's office said in a statement.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Illinois demonstrations for George Floyd
053120-blm-loc-11protestmicah
053120-blm-loc-14protestmicah
053120-blm-loc-20protestmicah
Chicago limits downtown access after night of tense protests
March crossing
March sidewalk
March park
060120-blm-loc-24naacpmain
060220-blm-loc-3bpdtargeted
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Protest Chicago
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Protests Illinois
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Mattoon march sign
Mattoon march line
justice_walk-060120-15.jpg
justice_walk-060120-16.jpg
justice_walk-060120-17.jpg
justice_walk-060120-18.jpg
justice_walk-060120-19.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!