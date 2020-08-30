Watch now: From Kenosha to Springfield, protesters demand justice for Jacob Blake

Newbon said their protest remains a peaceful one. But, he warned that "we will burn things down" if authorities keep giving reasons not to be peaceful.

"We're being peaceful because we choose to be peaceful," Newbon said. "We're staying peaceful because we believe that we can get more accomplished through peace than through violence. We're choosing to be peaceful right now because we need to be united and not divided. But make no mistake at all, if you try us, it'll be the last thing you do in life. That's not a threat, it's a promise."

Kirk, a protest organizer who was fired earlier this month from her job at PetSmart for wearing a face mask with the message "I Can't Breathe," said it was important for her to set an example for her child by speaking out.

"I have a seven-month-old son at home," Kirk said. "When he gets my age, what am I going to tell him I did? And I hate that it took me so long to realize it. With the death of Jacob Blake. I just don't understand where this country is going. Seven shots for one man in front of his three children."

"I want to be able to tell my son that I stood for something great than myself," she said.

Keating, who is white, had a message for the majority-white crowd at Saturday's protest: "We can't get complacent."

"There's a lot of people who have protest fatigue at this point, and people are tired of hearing about it in the news and on their social media feeds day after day," Keating said. "But as Caucasians we have the ability to turn off the TV, put down the phone and ignore the problem. But we need to remember that this is something that people of color face every day and it's not something that they can just ignore."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0