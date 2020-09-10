Watch now: Further positivity rate decrease needed before mitigations rolled back in problem areas, Pritzker says

“There is much we still need to learn about this virus,” she said. “We're still learning if a person can be reinfected, and if so, after what timeframe. We're still learning how much viral load is present before someone starts showing symptoms. We're still learning what medicines can be most effective to treat this virus.”

What is known, Ezike said, is that a person with the virus can spread it even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that a person expels when talking, she said.

“Models do suggest that public mask-wearing is most effective at stopping spread of the virus when compliance is high,” Ezike said. “That means the vast majority of people need to be wearing the face covering.”

Illinoisans should also get their flu shot in the coming days as well, officials noted.

IDPH announced 29 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours in people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 90s. There were 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus among 48,982 test results reported.

That brought the total confirmed cases since the pandemic reached Illinois to 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths among more than 4.5 million recorded test results.