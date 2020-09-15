Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker asks state agencies to prepare for ‘nightmare scenario’ of budget cuts (copy)

“I can promise you that for everyone and anyone who got into public service who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario,” Pritzker said.

This year’s budget allows for borrowing of up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve that would be repaid with anticipated but uncertain federal aid. Illinois became the first state to tap a new Fed program designed to aid state and local governments when it borrowed $1.2 billion in June to plug a hole in last year’s budget.

Illinois officials also have been hoping for a loosening of restrictions on how the state can spend $3.5 billion in federal aid the state has already received. Currently, those funds are designated for expenses directly related to the COVID-19 response.

In addition to the uncertainty of federal aid, the fate of Pritzker’s signature policy initiative, a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would allow a graduated-rate income tax to replace the mandated flat tax, won’t be known until the November election.

If voters approve the amendment, higher tax rates on higher incomes would bring in an estimated $1.3 billion in additional revenue in the second half of the budget year. If not, the state plans to make up the difference with additional borrowing.