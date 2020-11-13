Watch now: Here's what Chicago mayor says about her joining crowd to celebrate Biden

“Yes, there are times when we actually do need to have ... relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not, but this has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized.”

The Democratic mayor, who has battled with Trump, cheered the Biden-Harris victory and told the crowd that while it was a time to celebrate, they should do so safely. She also said she’d hold a Biden White House to campaign promises of delivering COVID-19 help to local governments, but that Americans should search their souls and figure out a way to “unite” amid deep political division.

Critics were quick to rap the appearance, especially as elected leaders double-down on a message of social distancing and limiting time in crowds to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Thursday, the mayor was asked about the call for people to stay home, save for essential outings, while allowing nonessential businesses to remain open. The mayor said it’s a balancing act.

“Part of the calculus and balancing we have to do is not completely and utterly destroy our economy,” including putting workers on unemployment rolls.