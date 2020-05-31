Watch now: How the weekend unfolded: Timeline of Chicago protests, looting and unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 turned into a weekend of violent unrest in Chicago.

Saturday night saw damage and looting at numerous stores along the Magnificent Mile. Police and city vehicles were damaged and burned. Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in response.

Here is how some of the events unfolded.

5:46 p.m., Friday

Michigan Avenue: Protesters march down the south lanes.

6:17 p.m., Friday

Congress Parkway: People march toward the Eisenhower Expressway.

Overnight, Friday and Saturday

"Windows broken in the loop including jewelry stores, a Champs Sports store and Target on State Street."

7:25 a.m., Saturday

Windy City Diamonds: Windows broken overnight Friday

9:45 a.m., Saturday