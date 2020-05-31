Watch now: How the weekend unfolded: Timeline of Chicago protests, looting and unrest

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 turned into a weekend of violent unrest in Chicago.
Saturday night saw damage and looting at numerous stores along the Magnificent Mile. Police and city vehicles were damaged and burned. Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in response.
Here is how some of the events unfolded.
5:46 p.m., Friday
Michigan Avenue: Protesters march down the south lanes.
6:17 p.m., Friday
Congress Parkway: People march toward the Eisenhower Expressway.
Overnight, Friday and Saturday
"Windows broken in the loop including jewelry stores, a Champs Sports store and Target on State Street."
7:25 a.m., Saturday
Windy City Diamonds: Windows broken overnight Friday
9:45 a.m., Saturday
"Washington Park: Mayor Lori Lightfoot helps distribute supplies to seniors with My Block, My Hood, My City."
1:38 p.m., Saturday
Federal Plaza: Crowd gathers.
2:19 p.m., Saturday
Dearborn Street: People march.
2:24 p.m., Saturday
Federal Plaza: Protest of people and cars.
3:06 p.m., Saturday
Dearborn and Washington streets: Fire set to an American flag.
3:15 p.m., Saturday
Dearborn and Madison streets: Person stands atop a CTA No. 151 bus.
3:46 p.m., Saturday
Lake Shore and Balbo drives: Shut down in both directions.
4:35 p.m., Saturday
Trump Tower: Crowds gather.
5:16 p.m., Saturday
Trump Tower: Police push protesters back.
5:17 p.m., Saturday
Lake Shore Drive near Division Street: Protesters block Lake Shore Drive.
5:28 p.m., Saturday
Lake Shore Drive and Division: Crowds gather.
6:27 p.m., Saturday
Wabash Avenue Bridge: Chicago police superintendent David Brown walks with officers.
7:01 p.m., Saturday
Kinzie and Rush streets: Police vehicle on fire.
7:29 p.m., Saturday
Hubbard and State streets: People throw things at officers.
7:40 p.m., Saturday
Hubbard and Dearbon streets: Police car turned over.
7:42 p.m., Saturday
Ohio and Rush streets: Police car burned.
7:54 p.m., Saturday
Hubbard and Dearborn streets: Protester on horseback.
7:57 p.m., Saturday
Nieman Marcus department store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.
8:04 p.m., Saturday
Nike store on Michigan Avenu: Apparent looting.
8:09 p.m., Saturday
Rolex store on Michigan Avenue: Broken windows.
8:16 p.m., Saturday
"Chicago Office of Emergency Management headquarters: Mayor Lightfoot says the day's demonstration had ""evolved into criminal conduct"" as she imposed a curfew on the city from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice."
8:39 p.m., Saturday
Wacker Drive at State Street: Protesters chant, ”No justice, no peace.”
8:40 p.m., Saturday
Timberland store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.
Protests across Illinois over the death of George Floyd turned violent Saturday.
8:42 p.m., Saturday
Burberry store on Michigan Avenue: Broken windows.
9:03 p.m., Saturday
T-Mobile store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.
9:14 p.m., Saturday
Walgreens at State and Randolph streets: Windows broken.
9:28 p.m., Saturday
Zara clothing store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.
9:29 p.m., Saturday
Michigan Avenue and Superior Street: Report of shots fired.
9:37 p.m., Saturday
Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street: Police block the intersection.
9:42 p.m., Saturday
Ohio and State streets: Call of two people shot Saturday.
10:04 p.m., Saturday
CVS store on South Wabash Avenue: Cameras taken from Chicago Tribune photographer.
6:30 a.m., Sunday
Protesters gather outside Mayor Lightfoot's house
"In addition to our 9pm-6am curfew that will remain in place until further notice, Governor Pritzker—at my request—has ordered a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police in order to ensure we don’t have a repeat of last night."— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 31, 2020
8:30 a.m., Sunday
Volunteers clean up in Loop.
