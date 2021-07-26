Watch now: How wildfire smoke is causing Illinois air quality issues

LINCOLN — It’s not just an optical illusion: For the past several weeks, Central Illinois skies have appeared hazy even on cloudless days and the rising and setting of the sun has been unusually vibrant.

Experts say the changes are residual effects of smoke from wildfires in the Central and Western U.S. and Canada. As of Monday, the National Interagency Fire Center reported 85 active wildfires, including one in Minnesota, spanning more than 1.5 million acres.

What’s different about the wildfires this year — and the effect on Illinois — is how long they’ve been burning, Lincoln NWS Air Quality program manager Kirk Huettl said.

“I think it is unusual because of the amount of wildfires that have been burning for such a long period of time,” he said. “They may put out fires in one part of the Rockies, but another will flare up in another area, which makes it hard to keep up with trying to extinguish them all in a pretty large area that’s being affected.”

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency confirmed the effects people have seen — be it the sun’s colors or increased allergies — are directly related to those fires.

But mostly, the smoke that’s drifted to Illinois over the past several weeks has remained “aloft,” Huettl said, which means it’s remained above the 10,000-foot level.

Last week, however, the state EPA did note that some of what’s called “surface smoke,” which hovers near the ground, did “work its way south out of Minnesota/Wisconsin/Michigan,” with the highest concentrations of smoke landing in East Central Illinois, IEPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said.

Were the conditions to significantly worsen, that might prompt the agency to issue an Air Quality Alert, but Biggs said nowhere in Central Illinois had descended to that level of pollution, meaning no alerts have been issued this month.

“As of today, some areas of the state are returning to … ‘good’ air quality, while others are still … ‘moderate’ on the Air Quality Index,’” she said. “More recently, there has been some indication of… surface smoke working down to the surface again throughout Illinois.”

In the Bloomington-Normal area on Monday, AirNow.gov reported a “good” air quality index; in the Decatur and Mattoon areas, the air quality was reported as “moderate,” meaning those who are particularly sensitive to poor air conditions or fine, particulate matter might literally feel a difference in the air.

Sarah Bush Lincoln pulmonologist Dr. Jeremy Tobin said he typically tells patients with lung or breathing issues to avoid the outdoors entirely if the air quality is poor.

“If they’re outside, there are some things you can do to minimize the impact,” he said. “Wearing masks in a high-particulate area — medical masks that are now widely available or cloth masks — would be helpful to decrease the particulate.”

It’s not just health concerns that the smoke is affecting, either: Huettl said July temperatures have been lower than expected. He said Bloomington, in particular, had hit 90 degrees for the first time this month on Saturday, a departure from the early days of June, in which the heat climbed to 95 degrees around the second week.

“That would be that smoke layer that’s aloft that the sun is kind of being filtered through,” he said. “That’s why we haven’t been generally been as hot this month.”

Once the wildfire conditions improve, so, too, should air conditions around the U.S. Huettl said neighboring Kentucky and Indiana have felt the effects of residual smoke more than Illinois, since both states have issued Air Quality Alerts.

Earlier Monday, the IEPA did issue one for the Chicago area, but IEPA's Biggs said that was due entirely to wildfires.

“It doesn’t appear that conditions are going to improve enough to drop that,” Biggs said.

An air pollution action day was declared, which happens when “widespread ozone or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air quality index,” according to the National Weather Service.

The air quality index for Monday lists ozone at orange, or unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. When that happens for two or more consecutive days, an air pollution action day is issued, Biggs said.

Ozone is caused by a reaction between pollutants in the air and the sunlight, and is more common in the summer due to higher temperatures, according to Biggs.

“That is the pollutant of concern right now, even though we were seeing some impacts from the wildfires over the last week, and there still is some particulate in the area. The primary pollutant in the air is ozone,” she said.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

