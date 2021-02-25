Watch now: Illinois announces Phase 1B expansion but appointments still limited, Macon County adds 9 cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said Wednesday the state expects to receive 100,000 doses daily within the next two weeks and is building up capacity to be able to administer them. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, could accelerate the pace at which vaccines become available.

Approximately 5.3% of the population has now received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, according to IDPH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved, would require only one dose.

According to a New York Times database, approximately 14.4% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

The state’s positivity rate — one of the leading indicators of disease spread — continued to decrease steadily, reaching 2.5% and nearing a low since the pandemic began. The state reported 1,884 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday out of 91,292 test results reported.

In Macon County, health officials reported nine new positive cases, bringing its total to 9,511. Of those, 8,735 have recovered, 590 remain in isolation, five are hospitalized and 181 have died.