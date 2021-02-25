Watch now: Illinois announces Phase 1B expansion but appointments still limited, Macon County adds 9 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents 16 years of age and older with underlying conditions are now able to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state’s latest expansion of vaccination Phase 1B.
The expansion includes people aged 16-64 with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and persons with a disability, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Phase 1B-plus officially went into effect at state-sponsored vaccination sites outside of Cook County Thursday. A spokesperson for the governor said pharmacy chains will also be expanding Phase 1B, as they receive supply directly from the federal government.
The official announcement came as the state recorded 130,021 vaccines administered over the previous 24 hours, by far a one-day record and the first one-day total that topped 100,000.
The state has vaccinated 66,274 people each day on average over the previous seven days. More than 2.4 million of the more than 3.1 million doses received have been administered.
Pritzker said Wednesday the state expects to receive 100,000 doses daily within the next two weeks and is building up capacity to be able to administer them. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, could accelerate the pace at which vaccines become available.
Approximately 5.3% of the population has now received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, according to IDPH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved, would require only one dose.
According to a New York Times database, approximately 14.4% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.
The state’s positivity rate — one of the leading indicators of disease spread — continued to decrease steadily, reaching 2.5% and nearing a low since the pandemic began. The state reported 1,884 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday out of 91,292 test results reported.
In Macon County, health officials reported nine new positive cases, bringing its total to 9,511. Of those, 8,735 have recovered, 590 remain in isolation, five are hospitalized and 181 have died.
The state reported an additional 32 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 20,406 since the pandemic began among 1.1 million cases and 17.8 million tests conducted.