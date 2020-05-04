Watch now: Illinois completes record 19,000 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours

“I certainly don’t want to put anybody in danger by suggesting that law enforcement needs to go break up a group of 3,000,” Pritzker said. “On the other hand, it is against the order and law enforcement does have that ability.”

He also warned of the possible danger that such a large gathering could have on public health.

“One person in the middle of that 3,000 can cause many others to get infected and each one of those people has the ability to infect others,” he said.

“People should follow the rules here, and in relatively short order we’ll begin to see, as the economy opens up, things will get better for everyone.”

Future federal funding

President Donald Trump has hinted that future coronavirus aid to states could hinge on states’ actions regarding other matters, such as cracking down on sanctuary cities.

“I don’t know whether there will be strings attached,” Pritzker said Sunday morning in an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I hope there aren’t too many because the fact is every state has a problem and it’s different in every state where they need to put the dollars. So putting more strings on it makes it much more difficult for us to move forward to get our economies going.”