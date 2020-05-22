Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate at 13%; Pritzker talks about churches reopening

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 110 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 5 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 unknown 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
There have been 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%.
President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference at the White House, where he didn't take questions. He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.
In response to a question about the comments on Friday, Pritzker said "we're going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data."
"We're gradually moving in that direction, but there's no doubt the most important thing is we don't want parishioners to get ill as their faith leaders bring them together," he said.
Pritzker also said he speaks with faith leaders regularly.
Also Friday, the Illinois House overwhelmingly approved a measure that would increase access to worker’s compensation benefits.
The House voted 113-2 in favor of the legislation, which reflects a deal agreed to by organized labor and business groups. The bill workers considered “essential” under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order who contract the new coronavirus to qualify for worker’s compensation benefits with the assumption that the virus was contracted on the job.
Employers could contest the claims by showing evidence an employee contracted the virus somewhere other than the workplace or that the employer was following state and federal public health guidelines.
“If you’re doing the right thing, that presumption would be rebutted,” Democratic Rep. Jay Hoffman said Friday of the presumption the virus was contracted on the job.
The Senate approved the bill Thursday, and it now goes to Pritzker.
— The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
