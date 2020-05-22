Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate at 13%; Pritzker talks about churches reopening

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference at the White House, where he didn't take questions. He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

In response to a question about the comments on Friday, Pritzker said "we're going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data."

"We're gradually moving in that direction, but there's no doubt the most important thing is we don't want parishioners to get ill as their faith leaders bring them together," he said.

Pritzker also said he speaks with faith leaders regularly.

Also Friday, the Illinois House overwhelmingly approved a measure that would increase access to worker’s compensation benefits.

The House voted 113-2 in favor of the legislation, which reflects a deal agreed to by organized labor and business groups. The bill workers considered “essential” under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order who contract the new coronavirus to qualify for worker’s compensation benefits with the assumption that the virus was contracted on the job.