Watch now: Illinois has put 11 counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus resurgence. Here's where.

Eleven of Illinois’ 102 counties have been put on a state “warning level” based on key metrics for measuring the resurgence of COVID-19, officials said Friday, as the state logged its highest daily count of new known coronavirus cases since May 24.
State public health officials said that during the prior 24 hours, there were 1,941 newly confirmed coronavirus cases across the state, and an additional 21 people with COVID-19 in Illinois had died.
The seven-day average statewide positivity rate is now 3.9%, and the statewide totals now stand at 178,837 known cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 7,495 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state classifies a county as reaching a “warning level” when it sees an increase in at least two risk indicators under the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, which allows for tighter restrictions for regions that breach levels set for various metrics.
The counties at warning level include Jo Daviess County in the state’s northwestern corner and, in central Illinois, Cass and Sangamon counties, the latter of which includes Springfield.
The remaining warning level counties are in Metro East near St. Louis and southern Illinois: Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair and White, according to the state health department.
The counties have experienced coronavirus outbreaks from a range of activities and settings, including parties, bars and restaurants, religious gatherings, long-term care facilities and sporting events, state health officials said.
“Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the state Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. “Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well.”
Some of the counties that were issued warnings have imposed limits on activities considered risky for the spread of COVID-19, including a measure Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder imposed earlier this month making bars and restaurants that aren’t compliant with phase four rules in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan subject to fines and liquor license suspensions.
The state is monitoring a range of metrics to determine whether there’s a coronavirus resurgence in a given community, including deaths, hospital admissions, new cases per 100,000 people, weekly test positivity and ICU availability.
To date, the state Department of Public Health has conducted nearly 2.7 million COVID-19 tests, with 49,782 in the most recent 24-hour period. As of Thursday night, 1,369 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 346 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 148 on ventilators.
