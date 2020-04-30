Watch now: Illinois health officials announce 2,563 new coronavirus cases Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois health officials on Thursday reported another 141 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours along with 2,563 new cases as 13,200 tests were completed in that span.

The total deaths linked to the virus grew to 2,355 in the state, with 52,918 confirmed cases. A total of 269,867 tests have been completed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state now has 177 testing facilities across the state, up from 112 last Friday. Illinois has met its goal of testing at least 10,000 people for the virus daily for seven days.

“Testing, tracing and (personal protective equipment) are key to our ability to reopen our economy and keep people safe,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also noted that modifications to the state’s stay-at-home order will take effect Friday.