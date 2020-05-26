Watch now: Illinois health officials release new COVID-19 data for Tuesday

CHICAGO — An additional 1,178 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Tuesday by the state health department, as well as the following 39 deaths:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health during a press conference on Tuesday said COVID-19 numbers are lower "because medical providers, local health departments, laboratories may not always report everything over weekends."
Other data released Tuesday:
113,195: Total cases of COVID-19 reported statewide
4,923: Deaths reported
100: Counties with cases
17,230: Specimens processed within the past 24 hours
786,794: Total specimens processed
Additionally, the health department reported that 10 residents of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Twenty-two staff and 47 residents have tested positive.
The Veterans’ home in Anna has seen five residents test positive, one resident in LaSalle, and no positive cases at the Veterans’ Home in Quincy, the department said.
