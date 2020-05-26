You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Illinois health officials release new COVID-19 data for Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Illinois health officials release new COVID-19 data for Tuesday

CHICAGO — An additional 1,178 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Tuesday by the state health department, as well as the following 39 deaths: 

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 70s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
  • Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 60s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health during a press conference on Tuesday said COVID-19 numbers are lower "because medical providers, local health departments, laboratories may not always report everything over weekends." 

Other data released Tuesday: 

113,195: Total cases of COVID-19 reported statewide

4,923: Deaths reported

100: Counties with cases

17,230: Specimens processed within the past 24 hours 

786,794: Total specimens processed

Additionally, the health department reported that 10 residents of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Twenty-two staff and 47 residents have tested positive. 

The Veterans’ home in Anna has seen five residents test positive, one resident in LaSalle, and no positive cases at the Veterans’ Home in Quincy, the department said. 

Collection: How Central Illinois churches are handling COVID-19 restrictions

1 of 3

PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News