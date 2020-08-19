Watch now: Illinois lab approved for ‘game changer’ COVID-19 test, but timeline for widespread use is unknown

Dr. Martin Burke, a UI chemistry professor who helped design the test, said the approval “could be repeated in other labs to now allow that same type of transition into using our test under the umbrella of that FDA EUA approval.”

“Direct saliva testing can address bottlenecks of time, cost and supplies,” he said.

The rapid test, combined with contact tracing and other virus mitigation efforts, could help public health officials identify outbreaks before they get out of hand. Killeen said the UI has created an internal unit at the system level “that is working with the governor and his team to share the technology in Illinois.”

“Known as SHIELD Illinois, this will work to expand capacity in hopes of benefiting other universities, K through 12 schools and public and private institutions across the state,” he said.

Officials from UI would not put a timeline on when the tests would be widely available, however, and the governor said it will not be immediate.