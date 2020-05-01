Watch now: Illinois preparing for massive contact-tracing project; Protests held in Springfield, Chicago as new stay-home order takes effect

That announcement came on the first day of the newest, revised stay-at-home order in Illinois, which is scheduled to extend through May 30. But Duffus said the contact-tracing initiative likely won’t begin in earnest until sometime in late May, suggesting the order might have to be extended again beyond the end of the month.

But Pritzker also said Friday that he is open to the possibility that some regions of the state could reopen earlier than that, depending on the local infection rate and the local capacity to provide hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in the event of a surge.

“Because it's one thing to say, well, half of our hospital beds are ICU beds are available, but if that number is 35, right, that's a very small number,” the governor said. “And if the population … is such that the 35 beds wouldn't be able to cover that population if there was a surge, then we are concerned about an area. So it has to do with much more than just a population in an area, and it has a great deal to do with how much health care is available in that area.”