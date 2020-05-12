Watch now: Illinois releases updated COVID-19 case data for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with the highest number of tests.
Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state confirmed 4,014 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours, a period during which the state processed almost 30,000 tests. She also reported 144 additional virus-related deaths.
That brings the state’s total to 83,021 cases and 3,601 virus-related deaths since the pandemic first hit Illinois. The disease has been detected in 98 counties.
There were 4,626 people hospitalized for the disease on Tuesday, an increase of 307 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 1,215 were in intensive care units, a decrease of 33 from Monday. Of those in ICU patients, 730 were on ventilators, the same number as Monday.
Ezike said that for the seven-day period that ended May 9, 18 percent of the COVID-19 tests performed came back positive, a sign that the state as a whole achieved the benchmark of keeping the positivity rate below 20 percent.
But she cautioned there are portions of the state where the positivity rate is higher, particularly long-term care facilities that house large numbers of people at high risk for the disease.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s,
- McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
