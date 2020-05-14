You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Illinois releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Illinois releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 138 additional deaths. 

The state is now reporting a total of 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cases are in 99 counties and have affected individuals ranging in age from infants to those older than 100. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037.  

The state released the following details about the additional deaths reported Thursday: 

  • Coles County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 4 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 10 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 females 90s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
  • Kendall County: 2 females 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Lee County: 1 male 50s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 60s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

PHOTOS: Volunteers during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Decatur leaders mourn 'Mr. Radio' Orv Graham
Local

Decatur leaders mourn 'Mr. Radio' Orv Graham

“Everybody knew Orv, probably because he was the original voice of Decatur,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “But he was more than a radio personality. He was one of those people who always was in the mix of things happening.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News