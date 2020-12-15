Watch now: Illinois starts administering COVID-19 vaccine amid optimism and thoughts of the disease’s victims

As the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois was plunged into Dr. Marina Del Rios’ left arm Tuesday, she thought about all the people who didn’t live to see the historic day.
Her former patients. The health care workers who treated the virus and lost their lives because of it. The friend who died in the early days of the pandemic.
“I can’t give you a total number of the people I know who have died or lost loved ones. I’ve stopped counting,” said Del Rios, the social emergency medicine director at the University of Illinois Hospital. “You never want any lives to be lost, but so many at the same time weighs even heavier on you.”
Del Rios and four other health care workers received Chicago’s first COVID vaccinations Tuesday at Loretto Hospital, the first step in a national effort to blunt a pandemic that has killed 1.6 million people and sickened nearly 73 million worldwide. Five health care workers in Peoria were also given shots at an event attended by the governor.
In Chicago, the hand-picked group included people of different races, genders and professional roles. Del Rios, who is also a researcher and associate professor at University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, was selected as the first recipient because of her efforts in promoting health care equity throughout the pandemic.
While taking on additional hospital shifts to help meet the demand over the past year, she volunteered with both the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Restore Illinois Health Justice work group. She also took a leadership position with Illinois Unidos, a group that aims to stop the virus’s transmission and address the pandemic’s devastating public health and economic impact in Latino communities.
“This is a culmination of all that,” she said. “All that hard work and now there might be an end to all this. That’s very exciting.”
The immunizations came a day after the state received 43,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that federal regulators recently approved for emergency use. The initial shots are reserved for health care workers in 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19.
“What we just witnessed is history in the making,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a ceremony at Loretto, which is in the city’s hard-hit Austin neighborhood.
During the city’s event, Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, the chief clinical officer at Loretto, earned the distinction of becoming the first health care worker to administer the vaccine in Illinois. After giving Del Rios the shot — by far the happiest moment in her career, she said — Juvvadi couldn’t help but think about all those sleepless nights back in March and April, when she worried how the hospital would find the money, personal protective equipment or effective treatments needed to beat back the mysterious virus.
“I don’t think a vaccine even crossed our minds in those early months,” she said. “The world was falling in around us. We couldn’t have imagined giving a vaccine before for Christmas.”
In Peoria, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Health, hailed the first vaccinations “as the beginning of the end.”
Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker watched as Chemica Jones, a 41-year-old certified nursing assistant at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, became the first central Illinois resident to receive the shot. Jones works with COVID patients every day, but she still had to summon a bit of courage before agreeing to the inaugural dose.
“I just want to do my part for my community, for my family, just make sure I keep everyone safe,” she said. “I know people are optimistic about the vaccine, but it’s OK to be nervous. It’s OK to be scared, but once you get it, you’ll realize it made a difference. I’m stopping the spread of the virus.’”
Public health officials say the two events were among only three Illinois locations where the vaccine has been administered. Hines VA Hospital in the western suburbs also began giving shots as part of a federal initiative overseen by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Several other medical centers hoped to begin giving shots to staff members Tuesday or Wednesday, but they postponed plans when the doses did not arrive.
Many suburban hospitals are waiting to get the vaccines through county health departments. Both Lake’s and Cook County’s health departments said they had not yet received the vaccines as of Tuesday afternoon.
Spokespeople for both those departments said they were originally expecting vaccines from the state but were then told they’d get them directly from Pfizer instead. The Pritzker administration said that was a decision made by the federal government.
The governor denied any distribution delays and blamed overeager hospital public relations teams for prematurely announcing vaccination events. Though other states have begun vaccinations in earnest, Illinois is still in the process of divvying its allotment among the 50 counties slated to receive initial doses.
“I think they were overly excited,” Pritzker said. “The Illinois Hospital Association, working with us and working with the individual hospitals, were responsible for scheduling when those things would be delivered to them. Some, no doubt, are more excited than others and put it out there that they would be receiving them when they actually weren’t scheduled.”
The timing is not entirely unexpected, said Jeff Thiel, NorthShore assistant vice president for pharmacy. NorthShore had understood that the vaccines could arrive anytime between Tuesday and Thursday.
“We’ve essentially been planned and ready to go to begin vaccination starting tomorrow (Wednesday), but ... we’re going to have to put those off until we get more information on the final delivery,” Thiel said. “I think a lot of hospitals are in the same situation, kind of waiting for the final word and final decision.”
Illinois expects to receive 100,000 doses over the next few days, with hundreds of thousands of additional doses in the coming weeks. They are being stored at the Illinois outpost of the Strategic National Stockpile until they’re sent to regional hubs for distribution.
More shipments could be expected before month’s end as the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that its initial review confirmed the effectiveness and safety of a second vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. Outside experts are expected to recommend emergency use authorization for the second coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday, with a final FDA decision expected soon thereafter.
Lightfoot warned residents not to let their guard down. Residents must continue social distancing, staying at home and avoiding unnecessary travel, including canceling traditional holiday plans, she said.
“While we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we are still in the tunnel,” she said.
Her words proved true a few hours later, when Illinois Public Health officials announced 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 117 additional fatalities. This brings the total number of known infections in Illinois to 863,477 and the statewide death toll to 14,509 since the start of the pandemic.
To a person, each health care worker vaccinated Tuesday understood the gravity of those numbers. They’ve born witness to the virus’s deadly impact in ways big and small ways since the pandemic began.
“It’s been something. It really has been something, working with all this,” said Evelyn Tatum, an environmental service worker at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. “I’ve been here since the beginning, I’ve been through it all, never took any time off. I just wear what I have to wear, my PPE, and just went on with my life and my job.”
Del Rios, for her part, no longer hugs her children when she returns home from work until she has showered and changed clothes. She also had a panic attack in Michigan over the summer, when she found herself in the vicinity of people who weren’t wearing masks.
And she has mourned the death of a friend, Jose Vazquez, a fellow parent volunteer with Chicago Cuatro Orchestra in Humboldt Park. Vazquez, 51, died alone in a Chicago hospital bed on March 30.
Like Vazquez, Del Rios has two children in the orchestra. Like Vazquez, she is of Puerto Rican descent and always pitching in to help.
Del Rios thought of him — and his daughters, Marissa and Sabrina — as she received the lifesaving vaccine.
“He is one of the faces I think about the most,” she said. “And I think about his girls. Their lives are never going to be the same.”
Lightfoot selected Loretto as the site for the first vaccinations as acknowledgment of all the safety-net hospitals that have punched above their weight during the pandemic. The medical centers, which treat patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, have been overrun on many occasions throughout the pandemic as the virus exacted a devastating toll on the city’s poorest neighborhoods.
Austin’s main ZIP code has one of the city’s highest death rates, with 1 in every 468 residents killed by the virus, according to data maintained by the Chicago Department of Public Health. The neighborhood death rate is about 62% higher than that of the entire city, a reflection of the deadly consequences that underserved Black communities have endured for generations.
City leaders hope the choice also allays concerns about the vaccine in the Black community, where the country’s history of inhumane medical experiments such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study remains an unhealed wound.
In a recent Pew Research Center poll, more than half of African Americans nationwide said they would not get the vaccine.
“The fact that we are one of the first to get the vaccination is recognition that life has not always been fair for African Americans because of the disparities and inequities that exist,” Loretto Hospital President George Miller said Monday.
Del Rios, who will be part of the team promoting vaccinations in Chicago throughout the next year, said it’s important to acknowledge the reasons for the skepticism before proselytizing about the need for shots.
“Any messaging must start with recognizing there is justification for hesitancy and distrust,” she said. “We have to start with that and then let people ask as many questions as they need.”
And if that question is how much does the needle hurt?
“Not much,” Del Rios said. “The flu shot I got this year hurt more.”
