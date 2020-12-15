Watch now: Illinois starts administering COVID-19 vaccine amid optimism and thoughts of the disease’s victims

“We’ve essentially been planned and ready to go to begin vaccination starting tomorrow (Wednesday), but ... we’re going to have to put those off until we get more information on the final delivery,” Thiel said. “I think a lot of hospitals are in the same situation, kind of waiting for the final word and final decision.”

Illinois expects to receive 100,000 doses over the next few days, with hundreds of thousands of additional doses in the coming weeks. They are being stored at the Illinois outpost of the Strategic National Stockpile until they’re sent to regional hubs for distribution.

More shipments could be expected before month’s end as the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that its initial review confirmed the effectiveness and safety of a second vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. Outside experts are expected to recommend emergency use authorization for the second coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday, with a final FDA decision expected soon thereafter.

Lightfoot warned residents not to let their guard down. Residents must continue social distancing, staying at home and avoiding unnecessary travel, including canceling traditional holiday plans, she said.

“While we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we are still in the tunnel,” she said.