Watch now: In return to Kenosha, Trump warns of ‘war on police’

“They’re waging war on police. You know that,” Trump said of Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. “I stand with the heroes of law enforcement.”

Biden has been more balanced in his comments on the shooting and subsequent unrest, saying the criminal justice system is systemically racist while drawing the distinction that many police officers do their jobs honorably. The former vice president has condemned Rittenhouse’s actions, talked with Blake on the phone and met with his family during his trip to Kenosha in August when he urged the country to seize the moment to confront 400 years of institutional racism in America.

“I think we’ve reached an inflection point in American history. I honest to God believe we have an enormous opportunity — that the screen, the curtain’s been pulled back on just what’s going on in the country, to do a lot of really positive things,” Biden told a group of community residents at a Kenosha church then. “People are beginning to figure out who we are as a country. This is not who we are. This is not who we are.”

Trump’s event in Kenosha marked his seventh campaign stop in Wisconsin since Sept. 1. Biden made his fifth and final stop in the state on Friday night in Milwaukee.