Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed 2

Numerous video clips posted online appear to show Rittenhouse at the scene Tuesday night with a rifle, including several that show shootings and their aftermaths. The videos also indicated that he approached police before the shootings despite being out past curfew and a year too young to carry a gun openly in Wisconsin.

Records show Rittenhouse has worked as a YMCA lifeguard. His social media postings show that he idolizes police and has participated in programs for aspiring cops.

+7 What we know so far about Kyle Rittenhouse, accused vigilante in Kenosha shooting There's one absolute truth about Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged vigilante who has been arrested in connection with a violent Kenosha, Wisconsin…

One of the men killed was identified by his girlfriend Wednesday night as Anthony Huber. Police have indicated he was 26 years old and lived in Silver Lake, just west of Kenosha. The other man killed was Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, according to the Associated Press. A third person from the Milwaukee suburbs was wounded but expected to survive.

On the same day Rittenhouse was arrested, Wisconsin authorities identified the officer who shot Blake seven times as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.