 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Macon County health officials urge Thanksgiving precautions
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Macon County health officials urge Thanksgiving precautions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Macon County health officials on Friday released videos urging residents to take steps to stay safe from COVID over the Thanksgiving holiday: 

Watch now: President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital Drew Early

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley

How we're doing in November: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

How we're doing in November: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Every few months, Herald & Review reporters check in with the same group of community members about how they're dealing with COVID.

Read the April series here. Read the July series here.

Support local journalism. Get a digital subscription. $5 for 20 weeks. Learn more here.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News