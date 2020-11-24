Watch now: Macon County health officials urge Thanksgiving precautions

Macon County health officials on Friday released videos urging residents to take steps to stay safe from COVID over the Thanksgiving holiday:
Watch now: President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital Drew Early
Support Local Journalism
Watch now: Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley
How we're doing in November: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories
How we're doing in November: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories
Every few months, Herald & Review reporters check in with the same group of community members about how they're dealing with COVID.
“I think you're definitely going to lose some businesses this time,” Craig "Woody" Wilson said.
Missing out on her final season of high school basketball is one of the last wishes Addison Newbon would make.
While you can’t be there in person, Ron Johnson encourages people to keep those families who have experienced a loss in mind and to reach out in other ways.
Compared to others, Terrence “Tat” Taylor has had a good year
Julia Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA, is looking at the positives this season
“My high school coach used to say, three words I live by, 'Find a way.' So right now I gotta find a way.”
In spite of the challenges the pandemic has presented, COVID-19 has not changed the things that Sara Nave, a teacher at Dennis School, is grateful for.
Little Theatre-On the Square co-workers and theater patrons step up to help during the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!