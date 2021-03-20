Watch now: Macon County reports 21 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with no new deaths.
Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,742, with 182 deaths.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the pandemic began.
With 4.5 million doses of vaccine administered, more people have received the vaccine than have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, which is about 28% of the population.
39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home
Diane Stilwell
Edwin B. Willis
Bill Madlock
Brian Culbertson
Rasheeda Frost
Mary Cogan
Black Bart
Dante Ridgeway
Brit Miller
Richard Peck
Penny Hammel
Steve Hunter
Stephen Ambrose
Vito Bertoldo
George Halas
David Joyner
Gary Forrester
Howard W. Buffett
Jenny Lou Carson
June Christy
Herbert Ryman
Howard Buffett
Icon For Hire
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
John Doe
Kerri Randles
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Alison Krauss
Boots Randolph
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Kevin Koslofski
James Millikin
Richard J. Oglesby
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter