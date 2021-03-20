 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Macon County reports 21 new COVID cases
0 comments

Watch now: Macon County reports 21 new COVID cases

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Graphs
Provided photo

DECATUR — Macon County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with no new deaths.

Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,742, with 182 deaths.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the pandemic began.

With 4.5 million doses of vaccine administered, more people have received the vaccine than have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, which is about 28% of the population.

39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Texas wax museum removes President Trump statue after visitors keep vandalizing it

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Department of Transportation implodes bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News