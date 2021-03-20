Watch now: Macon County reports 21 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with no new deaths.

Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,742, with 182 deaths.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the pandemic began.

With 4.5 million doses of vaccine administered, more people have received the vaccine than have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, which is about 28% of the population.

