Watch now: Macon County reports another death; Pritzker, health department director warn of COVID case increases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and another death, as the region the county is part of moved closer to more state restrictions to prevent its spread.
Region 6, which includes Macon and nearby counties, had a positivity rate of 7.9% on Tuesday. A region faces mitigations once its positivity rate is at 8% or higher for three straight days or exceeds other key metrics for an extended period.
The latter case is what led to Chicago becoming the seventh of 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan due for increased economic restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants for indoor service. The restrictions kick in on Friday.
Two other regions are above the 8% positivity rate threshold, and another, like Region 6, is quickly nearing the threshold as well.
This Macon County resident who died was a female in her 70s. That brings the county’s total to 53.
Since the start of the pandemic, Macon County has reported 3,245 cases. Of those, 1,762 have been released from isolation, 1,391 remain in home isolation and 39 are hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Shelby County reported seven new cases.
“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase across the state. As of Monday night, the state reported 2,758 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 595 in intensive care unit beds and 241 on ventilators. Those numbers were once again new highs since early to mid-June.
“Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Please, for our health care workers, yourself, and your community, keep distance between you and others, wash your hands, and always wear a mask when around people.”
IDPH reported another 46 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 9,568. The 4,000 cases reported Tuesday were among 62,074 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 6.4%.
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate increased to 6.4% Tuesday, the highest it has been since June 2.
Currently, Regions 1 in northwest Illinois, 5 in southern Illinois, and 7 and 8 in Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties are all under increased mitigations, with suburban Cook County and the Metro East on the Missouri border joining them starting Wednesday.
Region 3, which includes Springfield and several surrounding counties, increased to an 8% positivity rate, according to the latest data, and Region 9, including north suburban Lake and McHenry counties, increased to 8.4%,– the second day above the threshold.
Region 2, including Peoria and several surrounding counties, had a positivity rate of 7.5%.
“To those clamoring that these restrictions infringe on your freedom, I hope you don’t have to experience being restricted to a hospital bed, hooked up to a ventilator, struggling to breathe," Ezike said.
Photos: Fall around Lake Decatur
1 Fall around Lake Decatur 48 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 1 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 2 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 3 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 4 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 5 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 6 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 7 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 8 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 9 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 10 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 11 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 12 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 13 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 14 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 15 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 16 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 17 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 18 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 19 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 20 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 21 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 22 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 23 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 24 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 25 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 26 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 27 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 28 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 29 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 30 10.23.20.JPEG
Fall around Lake Decatur 31 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 32 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 33 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 34 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 35 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 36 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 37 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 38 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 39 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 40 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 41 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 42 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 43 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 44 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 45 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 46 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 47 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 49 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 50 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 51 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 52 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 53 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 54 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 55 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 56 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 57 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 58 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 59 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 60 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 61 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 62 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 63 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 64 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 65 10.23.20.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.