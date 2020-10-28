Watch now: Macon County reports another death; Pritzker, health department director warn of COVID case increases

Meanwhile, Shelby County reported seven new cases.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase across the state. As of Monday night, the state reported 2,758 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 595 in intensive care unit beds and 241 on ventilators. Those numbers were once again new highs since early to mid-June.

“Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Please, for our health care workers, yourself, and your community, keep distance between you and others, wash your hands, and always wear a mask when around people.”

IDPH reported another 46 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 9,568. The 4,000 cases reported Tuesday were among 62,074 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 6.4%.

The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate increased to 6.4% Tuesday, the highest it has been since June 2.