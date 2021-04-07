Watch now: Macon County surpasses 10,000 positive cases; Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate reaches highest level since late January

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state will then be able to move to phase 5 when half of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

While Illinois has reached its first vaccination goal with just over 72% of its 65-and-older population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, trends of increasing case positivity and hospitalizations have prevented the state from moving forward to the bridge phase.

Speaking at a news conference in Rockford Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the increasing COVID metrics were “of great concern.”

“The number of hospitalizations is increasing, the number of cases of people going into ICU beds is increasing,” Pritzker said. “We want to make sure that before we reopen any further in the state, that we get that under control.”

The governor also said he remained “optimistic,” saying increasing vaccination numbers would be key to curbing increasing trends.

“We want to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated and as we get more people vaccinated, I think those case numbers, those hospitalization numbers, those ICU bed numbers will come down,” Pritzker said.